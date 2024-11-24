Golden Blessings: Bollywood Stars Seek Divine Guidance at Golden Temple for New Film

Bollywood's dynamic duo, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, visited Amritsar's Golden Temple on Sunday, seeking divine blessings ahead of their new film's second shooting schedule.

The star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, already concluded an elaborate filming session in Bangkok earlier this year.

The upcoming film is not just a project but a significant collaboration for Dhar, who gained acclaim with 2019's "Uri: The Surgical Strike." Production efforts are spearheaded by B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)