Malayalam Actress Stands Firm Amid Harassment Allegations

A Malayalam actress has vowed to proceed with her sexual harassment complaints against prominent industry figures, after initially considering dropping them due to discouragement. The actress emphasized her intent to pursue legal action to ensure justice, supported firmly by her family.

This development comes after her earlier announcement of intent to withdraw due to a perceived lack of governmental backing. Her husband's support played a crucial role in her decision to continue her fight. The actress claims she was falsely targeted in a POCSO case following her complaints against politicians and actors including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh.

The issue gained traction with the Justice Hema Committee report revealing industry-wide exploitation, leading to 26 FIRs. The actress persists in collaborating with investigating authorities, underscoring her determination to see the end of this battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)