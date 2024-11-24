Arunachal’s 'The Trend' Shines at All-India K-pop Contest 2024

The Trend, an energetic K-pop group hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, emerged triumphant at the All-India K-pop Contest 2024 held last Saturday at the Yashobhoomi International Exhibition and Convention Centre. The group secured victory in the dance category with their captivating performance to 'God's Menu' by Stray Kids.

In the vocal category, Kolkata's Abhipriya Chakraborty stood out with her powerful rendition of IU's 'Love Wins All,' earning her the top prize. As a reward, both winners received an all-expenses-paid trip to Korea to immerse themselves in its rich cultural offerings.

The competition, attracting 10,559 registrations from 11 cities, saw 12 teams progressing through tough regional qualifiers to the grand finale. With support from choreographer Park Bong-Young and under the auspices of the Korean Cultural Centre India, the event celebrated India's growing love for K-pop.

(With inputs from agencies.)