Left Menu

Eastern India's Growth Engine: Modi's Vision for Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's eastern region, particularly Odisha, as a pivotal growth engine for the country. Addressing the 'Odisha Parba' event, he mentioned significant investments and budget increases aimed at the state’s development. The event celebrated Odisha's cultural heritage and significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:34 IST
Eastern India's Growth Engine: Modi's Vision for Odisha
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strategic importance of India's eastern region, particularly Odisha, as a driving force for national growth. Speaking at the 'Odisha Parba' in New Delhi, he highlighted the transformative initiatives underway to boost this region, traditionally seen as lagging.

Within just 100 days of the Bharatiya Janata Party's new government in Odisha, the central government has allocated a hefty Rs 45,000 crore for state development projects, triple the budget of a decade ago. Modi stressed that these investments underscore a commitment to enhancing ease of business in the state.

The event 'Odisha Parba,' organized by the Odia Samaj, drew attention to Odisha's cultural wealth. It featured exhibitions of the state's vibrant traditions, including the showcase of India's Sun Temple at the G20 Summit. The festival reiterates the vital role of Odisha's cultural and economic dynamism in India's broader growth agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024