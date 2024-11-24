Eastern India's Growth Engine: Modi's Vision for Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strategic importance of India's eastern region, particularly Odisha, as a driving force for national growth. Speaking at the 'Odisha Parba' in New Delhi, he highlighted the transformative initiatives underway to boost this region, traditionally seen as lagging.

Within just 100 days of the Bharatiya Janata Party's new government in Odisha, the central government has allocated a hefty Rs 45,000 crore for state development projects, triple the budget of a decade ago. Modi stressed that these investments underscore a commitment to enhancing ease of business in the state.

The event 'Odisha Parba,' organized by the Odia Samaj, drew attention to Odisha's cultural wealth. It featured exhibitions of the state's vibrant traditions, including the showcase of India's Sun Temple at the G20 Summit. The festival reiterates the vital role of Odisha's cultural and economic dynamism in India's broader growth agenda.

