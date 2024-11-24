Left Menu

Haryana's Heritage: Samrasta Virasat Kendras Initiative

Haryana government has announced the establishment of 'Samrasta Virasat Kendras' in major cities to promote the teachings of saints like Maharishi Valmiki and Dr. B R Ambedkar. Chief Minister Saini emphasized welfare policies benefiting marginalized communities, highlighting initiatives like reservation classifications and housing projects for the poor.

The Haryana government is set to establish 'Samrasta Virasat Kendras' in major cities, aimed at promoting the philosophies of revered saints such as Maharishi Valmiki and Dr. B R Ambedkar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced. These centers will serve as cultural hubs to propagate the thoughts of these great figures to the new generation.

Chief Minister Saini also underscored the state's commitment to welfare programs designed to uplift deprived communities. Key initiatives include the classification of reservations for Scheduled Castes and housing schemes for underprivileged individuals, aligning with the principles of social justice.

Saini, addressing a state-level event, reiterated the government's dedication to incorporating the teachings of historical saints into governance practices. The Haryana administration also plans to enhance infrastructure for Safai Karamcharis and bolster environmental conservation efforts, aiming to inspire broader societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

