Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards Spotlight Chinese Films

At Taiwan's prestigious Golden Horse Awards, films from China showcasing themes around the COVID pandemic and LGBTQ relationships triumphed. Seen as the Chinese-speaking world's Oscars, the Golden Horse Awards offer filmmakers a platform free from China's strict censorship, encouraging a rich tapestry of storytelling.

In international box office news, the film adaptations of 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' garnered a combined $270.2 million. This comes as a welcome relief for the ailing cinema industry, suggesting a potentially record-breaking holiday season ahead amid growing streaming competition.

While Hollywood has faced financial cutbacks and significant layoffs, these robust box office figures provide a much-needed boost, reinforcing traditional cinema's enduring appeal despite the allure of home streaming services.

