Tata Transformation Prize Fuels Innovation for India's Future

The second cohort of the Tata Transformation Prize winners was unveiled as Tata Sons and The New York Academy of Sciences honored three visionary scientists driving change in India. The winners are recognized for groundbreaking solutions in Food Security, Sustainability, and Healthcare, addressing the nation's urgent societal challenges.

This year, an international jury evaluated 169 entries from 18 states, eventually selecting three scientists who will receive INR 2 crores each. The winners - C. Anandharamakrishnan for fortified rice technology, Amartya Mukhopadhyay for sodium-ion batteries, and Raghavan Varadarajan for cost-effective RSV vaccine development - are addressing significant health, sustainability, and nutrition challenges.

The transformation prize, established in 2022, aims to promote high-reward research that can scale and impact society meaningfully. Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed delight in supporting these innovations, highlighting the prize's international significance and its potential to showcase Indian scientific prowess to the world.

