Tata Transformation Prize Fuels Innovation for India's Future

The Tata Transformation Prize, in collaboration with The New York Academy of Sciences, awards visionary Indian scientists focusing on Food Security, Sustainability, and Healthcare. With entries from 169 scientists across 18 states, three were selected for their innovation in addressing critical challenges and will share a prize of INR 2 crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:58 IST
  • India

The second cohort of the Tata Transformation Prize winners was unveiled as Tata Sons and The New York Academy of Sciences honored three visionary scientists driving change in India. The winners are recognized for groundbreaking solutions in Food Security, Sustainability, and Healthcare, addressing the nation's urgent societal challenges.

This year, an international jury evaluated 169 entries from 18 states, eventually selecting three scientists who will receive INR 2 crores each. The winners - C. Anandharamakrishnan for fortified rice technology, Amartya Mukhopadhyay for sodium-ion batteries, and Raghavan Varadarajan for cost-effective RSV vaccine development - are addressing significant health, sustainability, and nutrition challenges.

The transformation prize, established in 2022, aims to promote high-reward research that can scale and impact society meaningfully. Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed delight in supporting these innovations, highlighting the prize's international significance and its potential to showcase Indian scientific prowess to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

