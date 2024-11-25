Debate Over Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project: Progress vs. People's Livelihoods

The National Conference has called on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) to involve stakeholders before advancing plans for a contentious ropeway project near the pilgrimage site. The call comes amid local opposition, highlighting potential disruptions to residents whose incomes rely on visiting pilgrims.

Rattan Lal Gupta, NC provincial president, emphasized the importance of safeguarding community welfare while pursuing development. He appealed for alternative plans that preserve the livelihoods of shopkeepers, and pony and palanquin operators, who have staged protests that turned violent in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Gupta also cited issues like the new ropeway station's location, which could threaten thousands of labor-based livelihoods by severing ties with the traditional pilgrimage route. The NC supports the locals in urging extensive consultations to strike a balance between modernization and community interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)