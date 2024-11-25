75 Years of India's Constitution: A Historic Celebration Begins

President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament in the iconic Central Hall to inaugurate year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. The government announced a new website to engage the public with interactive resources about the Constitution's history.

Year-round activities will feature mass Preamble readings nationwide, exhibitions, and a special coin and stamp launch. The old Parliament building, now called 'Samvidhan Sadan,' will host these events, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attending.

The commemorations aim to connect citizens with the Constitution's legacy, highlighting its calligraphic art and introducing translated versions. This celebration honors the visionary document that has guided India since 1950.

