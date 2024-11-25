Red Sea Tragedy: Yacht Sinks Amid Warnings, Leaving 17 Missing

A tragic incident unfolded in the Red Sea as a tourist yacht sank, leaving 17 people unaccounted for, according to Egyptian officials.

The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, confirmed that rescuers saved 28 individuals from the ill-fated vessel near Marsa Alam, with some requiring medical evacuation.

The yacht carried 31 tourists and 14 crew members, with the UK Foreign Office supporting British nationals potentially among the missing. The cause of the sinking remains unclear, but high waves were forecasted.

(With inputs from agencies.)