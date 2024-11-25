Left Menu

Red Sea Tragedy: Yacht Sinks Amid Warnings, Leaving 17 Missing

A tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, leaving 17 people missing. Thirty-one tourists and 14 crew were aboard; 28 people have been rescued. The incident followed warnings about rough seas and high waves. The Egyptian military is conducting rescue operations, with British nationals possibly among the missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A tragic incident unfolded in the Red Sea as a tourist yacht sank, leaving 17 people unaccounted for, according to Egyptian officials.

The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, confirmed that rescuers saved 28 individuals from the ill-fated vessel near Marsa Alam, with some requiring medical evacuation.

The yacht carried 31 tourists and 14 crew members, with the UK Foreign Office supporting British nationals potentially among the missing. The cause of the sinking remains unclear, but high waves were forecasted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

