Reviving Swathi Thirunal: A Musical Journey Through Time

The harmonizing voices of Ranjani and Gayatri reverberate the poignant strains of 'Kulirmathi Vadhane,' launching an ambitious musical project. Together with composer M Jayachandran, they aim to resurrect the forgotten legacy of Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma, the revered Maharaja of Travancore, through a series focusing on rare 'padams.'

'Swathi's Manipravalam,' an 18-song collection, unveils these romantic verses dedicated to Lord Sree Padmanabha's admirers, crafted between 1813 and 1846. Jayachandran's challenge was to reinterpret the lost compositions, sparking a new connection to the era's musical spirit underlined by traditional rhythmic and melodic structures.

With innovative blends of Carnatic and Hindustani styles with Western harmony, this project is suffused with historical ethos. Visual director Rajesh Kadamba recreates the temple ambience to support the musical narrative without overshadowing it, a task refined through extensive retakes and detailed suggestions from the creative team.

