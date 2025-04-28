Crime Thrillers Inspire Gruesome Murders in Jamshedpur
The Jharkhand High Court upheld the death sentence of Deepak Kumar, who murdered his family, mimicking crime thriller methods. He killed his wife, daughters, and a tutor, and attempted to kill his business partner. Inspired by OTT platforms, Kumar's actions were deemed 'horrendous and rarest of rare'.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling verdict, the Jharkhand High Court confirmed the death penalty for Deepak Kumar, a man charged with the calculated murders of his wife, daughters, and a private tutor. His gruesome acts emulated crime thrillers streamed on OTT platforms, prompting the court to categorize them as 'horrendous and rarest of rare'.
On April 12, 2021, Kumar bludgeoned his sleeping wife with a hammer before similarly attacking his minor daughters, revealing a brutal premeditation energizing his terrible crimes. The intruding private tutor, witnessing the horrific scene, was also tragically killed and subjected to assault by Kumar.
Authorities unveiled Kumar's elaborate plan involving financial deceit and thwarted assassination plots as he fled after the murders. His macabre fascination with crime dramas culminated in a dastardly real-life horror that shook Jamshedpur to its core.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Conclusion: Accused in Kalyan Minor's Murder Commits Suicide
Tragic Village Enmity Leads to Grisly Murder in Yamuna Nagar
Tension and Tragedy: Dalit Man's Murder and Ambedkar Statue Removal Stir Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
Tragic Murder in Yamuna Nagar: A Case of Old Enmity
Tragic Crime in Pune: Minor Raped and Murdered