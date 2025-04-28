Crime Thrillers Inspire Gruesome Murders in Jamshedpur

In a chilling verdict, the Jharkhand High Court confirmed the death penalty for Deepak Kumar, a man charged with the calculated murders of his wife, daughters, and a private tutor. His gruesome acts emulated crime thrillers streamed on OTT platforms, prompting the court to categorize them as 'horrendous and rarest of rare'.

On April 12, 2021, Kumar bludgeoned his sleeping wife with a hammer before similarly attacking his minor daughters, revealing a brutal premeditation energizing his terrible crimes. The intruding private tutor, witnessing the horrific scene, was also tragically killed and subjected to assault by Kumar.

Authorities unveiled Kumar's elaborate plan involving financial deceit and thwarted assassination plots as he fled after the murders. His macabre fascination with crime dramas culminated in a dastardly real-life horror that shook Jamshedpur to its core.

