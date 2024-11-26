Milking Progress: Assam's Dairy Ambitions

In a significant announcement on National Milk Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the state's commitment to enhancing milk production. He paid homage to Dr. Verghese Kurien, a pivotal figure in India's dairy sector development.

CM Sarma emphasized that Assam is undertaking robust initiatives to empower its dairy farmers. These actions aim to dramatically increase the state's milk production capabilities.

The goal is ambitious: scaling up to a production capacity of 10 lakh liters a day, marking a substantial leap in the state's dairy output and supporting local farmers in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)