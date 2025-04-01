Left Menu

Clamor for Verghese Kurien's Name in Cooperative University Sparks Debate

Opposition members in India's Rajya Sabha urge the inclusion of Verghese Kurien's name in the title of a proposed cooperative university, alleging government interference in state cooperatives. The discussion, centered around the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, highlights Kurien's contributions and concerns over federalism and state autonomy.

Updated: 01-04-2025 20:15 IST
In a heated debate within the Rajya Sabha, opposition members have called for the name of Verghese Kurien, the architect of India's White Revolution, to be included in the title of a proposed cooperative university. The demand surfaced during discussions concerning the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025, with CPI (M) member V Sivadasan highlighting Kurien's pivotal role in the cooperative movement, especially notable in Gujarat.

The bill, recently approved by the Lok Sabha, proposes establishing the 'Tribhuvan Sahkari University' in Gujarat's Anand, named in honor of Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a key figure in India's cooperative movement. However, critics argue Kurien's contributions warrant equal recognition. Amid the debate, opposition figures accuse the central government of attempting to sway state-controlled cooperatives toward private and corporate interests.

Concerns over the integrity of cooperative federalism were echoed by Trinamool Congress members, citing perceived historical revisionism and interference by national bodies like the University Grant Commission in state affairs. With cooperative sector contributions to national growth and local governance at stake, the discourse underlines issues of state autonomy and the ongoing tension between federal and state powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

