Legends, Blockbusters, and Million-Dollar Bananas: The Latest in Entertainment

Current entertainment news highlights include Rod Stewart's anticipated performance at Glastonbury 2025, with 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' earning $270.2 million globally. Aamir Khan nearly retired during COVID-19 but was persuaded to continue. Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's duct-taped banana artwork sells for $6.2 million, challenging art value perceptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest entertainment highlights, iconic rocker Rod Stewart has been confirmed to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in 2025, marking his return to the event after more than two decades. Stewart is set to entertain fans in the festival's famed legends slot.

Meanwhile, the box office has seen a significant boost with 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' collectively generating $270.2 million in ticket sales globally. This comes as welcome news for Hollywood, which has been grappling with the streaming revolution and financial setbacks.

In Bollywood, Aamir Khan revealed he almost retired during the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision he reconsidered thanks to his ex-wife. Finally, artist Maurizio Cattelan's banana artwork, controversially duct-taped to a wall, fetched $6.2 million at auction, sparking discussions on the valuation of modern art.

