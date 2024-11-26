Legends, Blockbusters, and Million-Dollar Bananas: The Latest in Entertainment

In the latest entertainment highlights, iconic rocker Rod Stewart has been confirmed to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in 2025, marking his return to the event after more than two decades. Stewart is set to entertain fans in the festival's famed legends slot.

Meanwhile, the box office has seen a significant boost with 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' collectively generating $270.2 million in ticket sales globally. This comes as welcome news for Hollywood, which has been grappling with the streaming revolution and financial setbacks.

In Bollywood, Aamir Khan revealed he almost retired during the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision he reconsidered thanks to his ex-wife. Finally, artist Maurizio Cattelan's banana artwork, controversially duct-taped to a wall, fetched $6.2 million at auction, sparking discussions on the valuation of modern art.

(With inputs from agencies.)