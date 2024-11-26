Young Prodigy Divith Reddy Shines in World Chess Championship

Eight-year-old chess prodigy Divith Reddy from Hyderabad has strengthened India's position in international chess circles by winning the Under-8 World Cadets Chess Championship. The event, which concluded on Tuesday, showcased Reddy's exceptional skills.

The talented youngster from Telengana scored an impressive 9/11 points. He was matched by his compatriot Satshetwik Swain, another promising chess player, but Reddy ultimately took home the gold medal because of his superior tiebreak score.

This victory not only adds a feather to India's cap in the realm of chess but also highlights the growing pool of young talent in the country. Divith Reddy's achievement is a testament to the dedication and skill of the emerging generation of Indian chess players.

(With inputs from agencies.)