Remembering the Brave: Martyrs' Memorial Inaugurated in Palghar

In a moving tribute, Smita Salaskar inaugurated the 'Amar Saheed Jyot' memorial in Palghar, Maharashtra, honoring martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, including her late husband, Vijay Salaskar. The event served as a poignant reminder of the lives lost in the fight against terrorism.

The memorial stands as an enduring symbol of bravery and sacrifice, attended by dignitaries such as Palghar district collector Govind Bodke. In addition to commemorating the fallen heroes, the gathering marked the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, featuring a symbolic bullock cart model and educational activities.

Collector Bodke emphasized the site's educational importance, inviting students to learn about India's martyrs and constitutional values. The ceremony culminated in an oath of dedication to these ideals, highlighting the day's dual focus on remembrance and national principles.

