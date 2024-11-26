Remembering the Brave: Martyrs' Memorial Inaugurated in Palghar
Smita Salaskar inaugurated the 'Amar Saheed Jyot' memorial in Palghar to honor the 26/11 martyrs, including her husband, Vijay Salaskar. The event, attended by various dignitaries, also commemorated Constitution Day, featuring speeches, a symbolic bullock cart unveiling, and an oath-taking ceremony.
- Country:
- India
In a moving tribute, Smita Salaskar inaugurated the 'Amar Saheed Jyot' memorial in Palghar, Maharashtra, honoring martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, including her late husband, Vijay Salaskar. The event served as a poignant reminder of the lives lost in the fight against terrorism.
The memorial stands as an enduring symbol of bravery and sacrifice, attended by dignitaries such as Palghar district collector Govind Bodke. In addition to commemorating the fallen heroes, the gathering marked the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, featuring a symbolic bullock cart model and educational activities.
Collector Bodke emphasized the site's educational importance, inviting students to learn about India's martyrs and constitutional values. The ceremony culminated in an oath of dedication to these ideals, highlighting the day's dual focus on remembrance and national principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Vows Swift Justice for Prisoners by Constitution Day
Amit Shah Vows Justice for Long-Serving Prisoners Before Constitution Day
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Constitution Day, Highlights Asia's Largest Trade Fair
Commemorating Constitution Day: A Tradition of Tribute
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Constitution Day Amid Sambhal Chaos