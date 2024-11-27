Left Menu

Drake vs. Kendrick: Legal Battle Over 'Not Like Us' Hits Streaming Giants

Drake has issued court notices against iHeartMedia and Universal Music Group, accusing them of manipulative promotion of Kendrick Lamar's track 'Not Like Us,' which allegedly defames him. The legal action highlights a growing feud between the two artists, involving allegations of unethical music marketing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 06:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 06:24 IST
Drake has intensified his ongoing dispute with Kendrick Lamar by filing court notices against iHeartMedia and Universal Music Group (UMG) over what he alleges is the manipulative promotion of Lamar's song 'Not Like Us.' The track, which includes lyrics that seemingly defame Drake, has sparked a legal battle involving some of the biggest names in the music industry.

In the filings, Drake accuses UMG of turning Lamar's track into a viral sensation at his expense, using tactics such as 'bots' and payola to saturate streaming platforms. Universal Music Group, which contests these claims, stated that all its promotional campaigns adhere to the highest ethical standards, and any arguments against them are considered 'contrived and absurd.'

The escalating feud between the two rap superstars dates back to a 2013 track where Lamar appeared to challenge Drake and others, suggesting their core fans may never hear of them again. Both Texas and New York filings serve as a notice that Drake may pursue formal lawsuits if his allegations are not addressed.

