Marilyn Manson Drops Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood, Settles Legal Disputes

Marilyn Manson, the controversial rocker, has agreed to withdraw his lawsuit against his former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, and cover her legal expenses. This decision arrives 18 months after a Los Angeles judge dismissed most of Manson's 2022 claims that Wood fabricated abuse allegations against him and encouraged others to do the same.

The dismissal marks a significant development in a lengthy legal battle, with Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, initially accusing Wood of undermining his career through false allegations. Manson's attorney, Howard King, stated that the decision to drop the case allows him to move on from this chapter.

Wood’s legal team, led by Michael J. Kump, dismissed the lawsuit as a publicity stunt to intimidate Manson’s accusers. Manson has denied all allegations of non-consensual acts, while ongoing criminal investigations concerning multiple allegations continue, with new evidence promising further developments.

