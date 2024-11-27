Ceasefire Brings Tentative Hope and Return to South Lebanon
Residents of south Lebanon began returning home following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. While celebrations marked the occasion, many remain skeptical about the ceasefire holding amid recent intense fighting. The cessation does not address ongoing conflicts, especially the war in Gaza, leaving Palestinians in anticipation.
- Country:
- Israel
In a dramatic turn of events, displaced residents of south Lebanon have begun returning to their homes after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect early Wednesday. Celebrations erupted despite underlying skepticism about the ceasefire's durability.
The Mediterranean nation has witnessed some of the most intense airstrikes and clashes since the war began. Hundreds defied warnings from the Israeli military to steer clear of previously evacuated zones, as relief spread across the region. Yet, doubts linger about the agreement's longevity, with Israel cautioning further aggression if Hezbollah breaches terms.
While the ceasefire in Lebanon marks significant progress, it leaves unresolved the devastating conflict in Gaza, persisting for nearly 14 months and resulting in more than 44,000 deaths. Palestinian residents continue to hope for a similar truce, expressing fear that the conflict may worsen now that Israel's focus could shift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Lebanon
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Gaza war
- Palestinian
- displaced
- Middle East
- conflict
- peace
ALSO READ
Gaza medical officials say 2 Israeli airstrikes killed at least 14 Palestinians, including 2 children and a woman, reports AP.
UNHCR Report Warns of Rising Threats as Climate Crisis and Conflict Converge for Displaced People
Healing in Havens: The Resilient Journey of Palestinian Children in Lebanon
Tensions Erupt in Amsterdam: Pro-Palestinian Rallies Defy Ban
Amidst Tensions: Amsterdam Pro-Palestinian Protest Turned Violent