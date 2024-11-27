Left Menu

Ceasefire Brings Tentative Hope and Return to South Lebanon

Residents of south Lebanon began returning home following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. While celebrations marked the occasion, many remain skeptical about the ceasefire holding amid recent intense fighting. The cessation does not address ongoing conflicts, especially the war in Gaza, leaving Palestinians in anticipation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:26 IST
Ceasefire Brings Tentative Hope and Return to South Lebanon
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dramatic turn of events, displaced residents of south Lebanon have begun returning to their homes after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect early Wednesday. Celebrations erupted despite underlying skepticism about the ceasefire's durability.

The Mediterranean nation has witnessed some of the most intense airstrikes and clashes since the war began. Hundreds defied warnings from the Israeli military to steer clear of previously evacuated zones, as relief spread across the region. Yet, doubts linger about the agreement's longevity, with Israel cautioning further aggression if Hezbollah breaches terms.

While the ceasefire in Lebanon marks significant progress, it leaves unresolved the devastating conflict in Gaza, persisting for nearly 14 months and resulting in more than 44,000 deaths. Palestinian residents continue to hope for a similar truce, expressing fear that the conflict may worsen now that Israel's focus could shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024