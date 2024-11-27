Ceasefire Brings Tentative Hope and Return to South Lebanon

In a dramatic turn of events, displaced residents of south Lebanon have begun returning to their homes after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect early Wednesday. Celebrations erupted despite underlying skepticism about the ceasefire's durability.

The Mediterranean nation has witnessed some of the most intense airstrikes and clashes since the war began. Hundreds defied warnings from the Israeli military to steer clear of previously evacuated zones, as relief spread across the region. Yet, doubts linger about the agreement's longevity, with Israel cautioning further aggression if Hezbollah breaches terms.

While the ceasefire in Lebanon marks significant progress, it leaves unresolved the devastating conflict in Gaza, persisting for nearly 14 months and resulting in more than 44,000 deaths. Palestinian residents continue to hope for a similar truce, expressing fear that the conflict may worsen now that Israel's focus could shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)