Vedica: A Poetic Journey to Himalayan Spring

Bisleri International introduces 'Vedica, The Journey Home,' a film celebrating Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. It showcases the origin's serenity and purity through cinematic visuals of the Himalayas, performed by actor Dino Morea with music by the Bangash Brothers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:09 IST
Dino Morea Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Bisleri International has unveiled 'Vedica, The Journey Home,' a visually stunning film that delves into the origin of Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. The narrative takes viewers to the snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas, capturing the region's unspoiled natural beauty.

Renowned actor Dino Morea, a brand ambassador for Bisleri Vedica, stars in the film, adding a personal touch to the story. This cinematic piece is further enhanced by the musical compositions of Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who drew inspiration from traditional Raga vibrations.

The film is available in various formats and aims to leave a lasting impression through its compelling blend of visuals, music, and storytelling. Additionally, Bisleri International has been a leader in premium beverages in India, known for its stringent quality tests and commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

