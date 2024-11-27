Hariharan: A 50-Year Symphony of Devotion and Versatility

In the vibrant city of Mumbai, Hariharan's early mornings were filled with ragas and enriching discussions on Carnatic compositions, setting the stage for his illustrious career in music. Born to classical musicians, H A S Mani and Alamelu Mani, music was a way of life for him.

This environment inspired his journey through film music, ghazals, bhajans, and more, making him a versatile artist. Hariharan celebrates his 50-year career with the '50-year Legacy Concert' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, paying tribute to his deep connection with his audience.

His classical training provided a firm grounding for his ventures into Bollywood, which he describes as the stepping stone in his career. Hariharan's legendary ghazals, bhajans, and live performances continue to resonate with audiences, sharing his journey of devotion and adaptability across diverse musical realms.

