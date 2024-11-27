Amol Palekar: The Unconventional Star Reflects in 'Viewfinder'

Amol Palekar, the celebrated actor and filmmaker, is known for choosing unconventional roles during an era dominated by larger-than-life heroes in Hindi cinema. As he turns 80, Palekar is releasing a memoir, 'Aiwaz' in Marathi and 'Viewfinder' in English, published by Westland alongside Madhushree Publications. This memoir revisits his unique journey in the film industry.

The book delves deeply into Palekar's life and career, chronicling his rise as a star in middle-of-the-road cinema through collaborations with directors like Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. In it, Palekar candidly reflects on his departure from the conventional hero image and the deliberate choices that characterized his career.

Palekar discusses his reluctance to measure success through commercial metrics, opting instead to focus on personal satisfaction. Emphasizing his choice to work with theater and the fine arts, Palekar shares insights into the creative process, his views on success, and the inspirations behind his acclaimed films. The memoir includes QR codes that enhance engagement by allowing readers to watch films from his filmography.

(With inputs from agencies.)