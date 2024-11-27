Left Menu

Amol Palekar: The Unconventional Star Reflects in 'Viewfinder'

Veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar discusses living life on his own terms, reflected in his choice of roles in Hindi cinema. At 80, he releases a memoir titled 'Aiwaz' in Marathi and 'Viewfinder' in English, exploring his life, failures and middle-of-the-road cinema successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:23 IST
Amol Palekar: The Unconventional Star Reflects in 'Viewfinder'
  • Country:
  • India

Amol Palekar, the celebrated actor and filmmaker, is known for choosing unconventional roles during an era dominated by larger-than-life heroes in Hindi cinema. As he turns 80, Palekar is releasing a memoir, 'Aiwaz' in Marathi and 'Viewfinder' in English, published by Westland alongside Madhushree Publications. This memoir revisits his unique journey in the film industry.

The book delves deeply into Palekar's life and career, chronicling his rise as a star in middle-of-the-road cinema through collaborations with directors like Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. In it, Palekar candidly reflects on his departure from the conventional hero image and the deliberate choices that characterized his career.

Palekar discusses his reluctance to measure success through commercial metrics, opting instead to focus on personal satisfaction. Emphasizing his choice to work with theater and the fine arts, Palekar shares insights into the creative process, his views on success, and the inspirations behind his acclaimed films. The memoir includes QR codes that enhance engagement by allowing readers to watch films from his filmography.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024