Foreign Tourist's Plea: Separate Queue for Overseas Visitors at Taj Mahal

A video capturing a foreign tourist's appeal for a separate entry line for international visitors at the Taj Mahal has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Recorded at the Royal Gate, the 17th-century monument, the tourist, an alleged influencer, described the difficulties faced while accompanying his elderly father on their 73rd country visit.

While the Archaeological Survey of India's official cited high footfall as the primary cause of delays, the tourist suggested that a dedicated queue could significantly improve the entry experience for foreign tourists, especially the elderly.

