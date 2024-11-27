Left Menu

Foreign Tourist's Plea: Separate Queue for Overseas Visitors at Taj Mahal

A video of a foreign tourist requesting a separate entry queue for international visitors at the Taj Mahal has gained viral attention. The tourist, who claimed to be an influencer, emphasized the challenges faced by elderly visitors, proposing a streamlined entry process for overseas travelers to enhance their experience.

A video capturing a foreign tourist's appeal for a separate entry line for international visitors at the Taj Mahal has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Recorded at the Royal Gate, the 17th-century monument, the tourist, an alleged influencer, described the difficulties faced while accompanying his elderly father on their 73rd country visit.

While the Archaeological Survey of India's official cited high footfall as the primary cause of delays, the tourist suggested that a dedicated queue could significantly improve the entry experience for foreign tourists, especially the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

