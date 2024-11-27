Northeast India: Gateway to Southeast Asia, Rich in Culture and Heritage
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted Northeast India's transformation into a key gateway to Southeast Asia, emphasizing its cultural richness, natural beauty, and economic potential at the 12th International Tourism Mart. The region's growing stability and tourism opportunities reflect its shifting identity beyond separatism.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Northeast India's evolving identity as a 'gateway of Southeast Asia,' distancing it from past associations with separatism. The minister spoke at the 12th International Tourism Mart, celebrating the area's cultural and natural beauty.
The Kaziranga National Park's expansion from 400 to 1,300 square kilometers underscores the region's commitment to promoting its UNESCO World Heritage Site. Shekhawat emphasized the northeastern states' unique cultural and entrepreneurial spirit, inviting global audiences to explore their rich heritage.
The International Tourism Mart, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to showcase the region's tourism potential. Featuring contributions from state governments and various activities, this event highlights Northeast India's role in economic development and cultural diplomacy.
