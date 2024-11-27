Northeast India: Gateway to Southeast Asia, Rich in Culture and Heritage

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Northeast India's evolving identity as a 'gateway of Southeast Asia,' distancing it from past associations with separatism. The minister spoke at the 12th International Tourism Mart, celebrating the area's cultural and natural beauty.

The Kaziranga National Park's expansion from 400 to 1,300 square kilometers underscores the region's commitment to promoting its UNESCO World Heritage Site. Shekhawat emphasized the northeastern states' unique cultural and entrepreneurial spirit, inviting global audiences to explore their rich heritage.

The International Tourism Mart, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to showcase the region's tourism potential. Featuring contributions from state governments and various activities, this event highlights Northeast India's role in economic development and cultural diplomacy.

