Left Menu

Northeast India: Gateway to Southeast Asia, Rich in Culture and Heritage

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted Northeast India's transformation into a key gateway to Southeast Asia, emphasizing its cultural richness, natural beauty, and economic potential at the 12th International Tourism Mart. The region's growing stability and tourism opportunities reflect its shifting identity beyond separatism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:33 IST
Northeast India: Gateway to Southeast Asia, Rich in Culture and Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Northeast India's evolving identity as a 'gateway of Southeast Asia,' distancing it from past associations with separatism. The minister spoke at the 12th International Tourism Mart, celebrating the area's cultural and natural beauty.

The Kaziranga National Park's expansion from 400 to 1,300 square kilometers underscores the region's commitment to promoting its UNESCO World Heritage Site. Shekhawat emphasized the northeastern states' unique cultural and entrepreneurial spirit, inviting global audiences to explore their rich heritage.

The International Tourism Mart, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to showcase the region's tourism potential. Featuring contributions from state governments and various activities, this event highlights Northeast India's role in economic development and cultural diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024