Maha Kumbh 2025: Transforming Prayagraj into a Grand Spectacle
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ensures Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations in Prayagraj will be completed by December 10. PM Modi will visit and inaugurate projects on December 13. The event will expand significantly, accommodating more tents and emphasizing infrastructure development while promoting a clean and technologically advanced Kumbh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will be completed by December 10, a month ahead of schedule. The Chief Minister reviewed ongoing projects and highlighted the rapid pace despite the extended rainy season.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 13 is set to inaugurate multiple development projects, as preparations progress on a war footing. The event aims to be digitally advanced and grand, with expanded fairgrounds and more tents to accommodate pilgrims and institutions.
Infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity, safety, and amenities are underway, including the deployment of electric buses and initiatives for sanitation and security. These efforts aim to make the Maha Kumbh 2025 a historic and clean event, reflecting government commitment to inclusive development and citizen convenience.
