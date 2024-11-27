Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024: Empowering Rural Artisans at IITF
Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024, held at the India International Trade Fair, set new sales records for rural self-help groups (SHGs), exceeding Rs 8 crore. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj was recognized for 'Empowering India,' showcasing innovative exhibits on rural digital transformation, such as the SVAMITVA Scheme and Smart Panchayat model.
The Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024 has created a buzz by surpassing previous sales records at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), the Ministry of Rural Development announced. The event, spotlighting products crafted by rural self-help groups (SHGs), achieved a business turnover exceeding Rs 8 crore.
This year's success marks a milestone, as Saras Aajeevika Mela breaks a 26-year record in sales at the 43rd IITF organized by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). Women from various SHGs and state coordinators were honored in recognition of their contributions.
In addition, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj received a bronze medal for Excellence in Display under the 'Empowering India' category. Its pavilion, themed 'Panchayat@ViksitBharat2047', showcased notable projects like the SVAMITVA Scheme and a Smart Panchayat model, highlighting digital transformation in rural India.
