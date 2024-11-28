Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Gets Early Release: Thrills Await

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Deva' will release in theatres on January 31, 2025, two weeks earlier than planned. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' is an action thriller co-starring Pooja Hegde. Vicky Kaushal's period film 'Chhaava' will take its original February slot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, Shahid Kapoor’s much-anticipated movie 'Deva' will hit theatres earlier than expected. Originally scheduled for a February 14 release, the film will now debut on January 31, 2025.

This change comes as Vicky Kaushal's period action movie 'Chhaava' takes over its initial slot. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, 'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for his Malayalam blockbusters.

In 'Deva,' Kapoor portrays a brilliant yet defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde plays a journalist. The film promises an action-packed experience, described as a 'roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

