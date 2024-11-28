Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Gets Early Release: Thrills Await

In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, Shahid Kapoor’s much-anticipated movie 'Deva' will hit theatres earlier than expected. Originally scheduled for a February 14 release, the film will now debut on January 31, 2025.

This change comes as Vicky Kaushal's period action movie 'Chhaava' takes over its initial slot. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, 'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for his Malayalam blockbusters.

In 'Deva,' Kapoor portrays a brilliant yet defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde plays a journalist. The film promises an action-packed experience, described as a 'roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.'

