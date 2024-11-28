Cricket Diplomacy in Action: Australian PM Hosts Indian Team
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted the Indian cricket team ahead of their two-day practice match against the PM's XI. The event was part of cricket diplomacy, enhancing India-Australia relations. Team introductions highlighted past performances, with notable players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli recognized.
- Country:
- Australia
In a gesture underscoring the growing cricket diplomacy between India and Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the Indian cricket team at a reception in Canberra. This event precedes their two-day pink ball practice match against the PM's XI at Manuka Oval set for November 30.
The practice match serves as a crucial preparation for India's upcoming day-night Test match scheduled for December 6 in Adelaide. The Indian team previously clinched their largest victory on Australian soil with a 295-run triumph in the opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.
Highlighting camaraderie, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma introduced his team, including stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, to the Australian Prime Minister. The PM's XI, led by Jack Edwards, also met with Albanese, marking another chapter in the nations' cricket-linked relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ravi Shastri's Confidence in Virat Kohli Ahead of Australian Test Series
Virat Kohli's Australian Redemption Journey: Chasing Milestones Amidst Form Crisis
Australia's Tactical Plot Against Virat Kohli for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Virat Kohli's Phenomenal Record in Australia: Key to India's Border-Gavaskar Series Success
Rohit Sharma Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Cricketing Uncertainties