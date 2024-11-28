Cricket Diplomacy in Action: Australian PM Hosts Indian Team

In a gesture underscoring the growing cricket diplomacy between India and Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the Indian cricket team at a reception in Canberra. This event precedes their two-day pink ball practice match against the PM's XI at Manuka Oval set for November 30.

The practice match serves as a crucial preparation for India's upcoming day-night Test match scheduled for December 6 in Adelaide. The Indian team previously clinched their largest victory on Australian soil with a 295-run triumph in the opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

Highlighting camaraderie, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma introduced his team, including stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, to the Australian Prime Minister. The PM's XI, led by Jack Edwards, also met with Albanese, marking another chapter in the nations' cricket-linked relations.

