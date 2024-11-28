Communal Harmony at Risk: Controversy Surrounds Ajmer Dargah

The Khadims of the Ajmer dargah have strongly denounced a local court plea to designate the shrine of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz as a temple. They assert that right-wing elements are attempting to 'isolate' Muslims and disturb communal harmony.

The court has sought responses from the Ajmer dargah Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs, and ASI. Syed Sarwar Chishti emphasizes the shrine's role under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, denouncing the petition as a community-dividing maneuver.

Concerns draw parallels to the Babri Masjid case, stressing the shrine's global importance as a symbol of secularism and unity, shared by Muslims and Hindus alike. Khadims, condemning recent trends, urge government and Supreme Court intervention to safeguard communal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)