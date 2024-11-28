Left Menu

Communal Harmony at Risk: Controversy Surrounds Ajmer Dargah

The Khadims of Ajmer dargah condemn a court plea to declare the shrine a temple, calling it an attempt to disrupt communal harmony. The petition has ignited tensions reminiscent of the Babri Masjid case and highlights secularism's role at the revered site visited by all faiths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:08 IST
Communal Harmony at Risk: Controversy Surrounds Ajmer Dargah
  • Country:
  • India

The Khadims of the Ajmer dargah have strongly denounced a local court plea to designate the shrine of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz as a temple. They assert that right-wing elements are attempting to 'isolate' Muslims and disturb communal harmony.

The court has sought responses from the Ajmer dargah Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs, and ASI. Syed Sarwar Chishti emphasizes the shrine's role under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, denouncing the petition as a community-dividing maneuver.

Concerns draw parallels to the Babri Masjid case, stressing the shrine's global importance as a symbol of secularism and unity, shared by Muslims and Hindus alike. Khadims, condemning recent trends, urge government and Supreme Court intervention to safeguard communal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024