GreenLitFest 2024: Celebrating Literature's Green Turn

In December, Bengaluru transforms into a cultural hub as the Bengaluru Habba 2024 hosts over 500 art, music, and literature events. Among them is the GreenLitFest, promoting environmental literature. The festival hosts a range of activities including green dialogues, workshops, and awards to foster interest in environmental themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

This December, Bengaluru will play host to an impressive lineup of over 500 events dedicated to art, music, and literature under the banner of Bengaluru Habba 2024. Running from November 30 to December 15, the city's public spaces will become vibrant cultural arenas.

A notable feature is the forthcoming GreenLitFest set for December 7 at Cubbon Park's Century Club. As the brainchild of founder Benedict Paramanand, GreenLitFest has carved its niche by exclusively focusing on environmental literature. Paramanand remarked how the festival has transitioned into a platform celebrating nature through various mediums including books, films, photography, and dialogues.

This year, alongside the festival, activities like a panel discussion titled 'Climate Anxiety to Climate Action' and a dedicated Children's Festival will take center stage. Highlighting the diversity of environmental literature, the festival will announce its Honour Book Awards, with environmentalist Suresh Heblikar presenting the accolades on December 7.

