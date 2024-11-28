Cricket Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Australia Ties Through Sport

In a gesture of sports diplomacy, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted a reception for the Indian cricket team on Thursday. The team is set to face the PM's XI in a pink ball practice match at Manuka Oval starting November 30, gearing up for the day-night Test in Adelaide.

India registered a historic victory on Australian soil by defeating the hosts by 295 runs in the first game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. During the reception, Indian captain Rohit Sharma introduced his teammates to Albanese, who commended players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli for their remarkable performances.

Rohit Sharma also addressed the Australian parliament, emphasizing the deep-rooted history of India-Australia relations fueled by their common passion for cricket. The significance of cricket diplomacy in fostering ties was underscored, exemplified by Albanese's previous engagement with both teams alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)