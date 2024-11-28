Neena Gupta Honored with 'Up-and-Coming Hotelier Award' at BDNY

Neena Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Miiro Hotels, received the 'Up-and-Coming Hotelier Award' at the prestigious Gold Key Awards held during the Boutique Design Fair New York (BDNY). The event on November 11th celebrated outstanding achievements in the hospitality industry with professionals from design, travel, and lifestyle sectors attending.

The Gold Key Awards are known as the hospitality industry's longest-running celebration of design excellence, recognizing rising stars who are transforming guest experiences. Past winners have emerged as influential players in the boutique and lifestyle hotel market, contributing innovative and unique concepts.

Gupta's leadership in launching Miiro Hotels was highlighted by the award. Miiro Hotels are individually designed properties located in Europe, with notable openings such as Le Grand Hotel Cayré in Paris and Borneta in Barcelona. The brand aims to establish a global presence with new hotels launching in Gstaad, London, and Vienna.

