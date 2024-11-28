A Tribute to Valor: Rani Durgavati's Statue Unveiled
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of Rani Durgavati, a medieval queen celebrated for her defense against the Mughal empire. The statue symbolizes her bravery and inspires future generations. The CM emphasized government commitment to development in Banda and extended condolences in Telangana.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled a statue honoring the famed Gondwana queen regent Rani Durgavati at a government medical college named after her. The medieval-era queen is renowned for fiercely defending her kingdom against the Mughal empire invasion.
Speaking at the event, CM Adityanath hailed Rani Durgavati as a legendary figure in Indian history. He noted that her statue would serve as an enduring symbol of her valor and sacrifice, inspiring future generations to follow her exemplary courage in defending the nation.
During his visit, CM Adityanath discussed development projects in Banda with BJP leaders, reiterating the government's dedication to quality and timely completion of these initiatives. Additionally, he extended heartfelt condolences to BJP general secretary Chandrashekhar in Telangana on his mother's passing.
