Left Menu

A Tribute to Valor: Rani Durgavati's Statue Unveiled

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of Rani Durgavati, a medieval queen celebrated for her defense against the Mughal empire. The statue symbolizes her bravery and inspires future generations. The CM emphasized government commitment to development in Banda and extended condolences in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:45 IST
A Tribute to Valor: Rani Durgavati's Statue Unveiled
Rani Durgavati
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled a statue honoring the famed Gondwana queen regent Rani Durgavati at a government medical college named after her. The medieval-era queen is renowned for fiercely defending her kingdom against the Mughal empire invasion.

Speaking at the event, CM Adityanath hailed Rani Durgavati as a legendary figure in Indian history. He noted that her statue would serve as an enduring symbol of her valor and sacrifice, inspiring future generations to follow her exemplary courage in defending the nation.

During his visit, CM Adityanath discussed development projects in Banda with BJP leaders, reiterating the government's dedication to quality and timely completion of these initiatives. Additionally, he extended heartfelt condolences to BJP general secretary Chandrashekhar in Telangana on his mother's passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024