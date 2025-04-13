Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Launches Massive Development Projects in Pangi Valley

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects worth crores in Pangi Valley, Chamba district. The initiatives include educational improvements, health sub-centres, renewable energy, and infrastructure advancements, enhancing the valley's overall growth and accessibility.

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is poised to launch an array of development projects in the remote Pangi Valley, located in the Chamba district, marking a significant stride in regional development.

Among the substantial projects, Sukhu will lay the foundation stone for the agriculture department's residential quarters in Killar, estimated to cost Rs 3.75 crore. Additional educational developments include projects at two Government Senior Secondary Schools in Luj and Mindhal, each carrying a Rs 1.5 crore budget.

Further enhancements comprise the inauguration of a 50-bed Civil Hospital costing Rs 19.83 crore, a solar power initiative valued at Rs 10.51 crore, as well as infrastructure advancements like a mini secretariat and transportation-related constructions. These efforts aim to bolster connectivity and services in the area.

