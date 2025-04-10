PM Modi to Inaugurate ₹3884 Crore Development Projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on April 11, where he will inaugurate development projects valued at ₹3884 crore. The Prime Minister will arrive at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 10 AM and will head directly to a public meeting in Mehdiganj.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited over 50,000 attendees for the public meeting, where PM Modi is expected to address the crowd while unveiling numerous projects including a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, expansions to the Babatpur Airport, and new educational institutions. The event is a significant one as it showcases Modi's 50th visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Among the major projects, Modi will lay the foundation for several infrastructure projects such as a six-lane tunnel in Purvanchal, various road expansions, a new transport city, and beautification of public parks. The initiative also spans numerous educational and sports facilities, stressing the importance of boosting local infrastructure and amenities as part of the broader developmental agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)