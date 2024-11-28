Punjab Pavilion Shines at India International Trade Fair 2024

The Punjab Pavilion has earned recognition for its outstanding display, receiving special medals in two categories, including thematic presentation, at the India International Trade Fair 2024.

These accolades were presented by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) and accepted by officials from the Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) during the closing ceremony.

The fair, occurring from November 14 to November 27 at Pragati Maidan, centered around the theme 'Viksit Bharat @2047', showcased various stalls by essential state departments such as Markfed, Milkfed, and Punjab Tourism, drawing enthusiastic visitor response.

