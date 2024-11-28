Left Menu

Punjab Pavilion Shines at India International Trade Fair 2024

The Punjab Pavilion received special appreciation for its thematic presentation at the India International Trade Fair 2024. Medals were awarded by ITPO and received by PSIEC officials. The event, themed 'Viksit Bharat @2047', was held at Pragati Maidan and featured diverse stalls from key state departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Pavilion has earned recognition for its outstanding display, receiving special medals in two categories, including thematic presentation, at the India International Trade Fair 2024.

These accolades were presented by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) and accepted by officials from the Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) during the closing ceremony.

The fair, occurring from November 14 to November 27 at Pragati Maidan, centered around the theme 'Viksit Bharat @2047', showcased various stalls by essential state departments such as Markfed, Milkfed, and Punjab Tourism, drawing enthusiastic visitor response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

