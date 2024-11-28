Left Menu

Annu Kapoor Mourns Loss of Close Friend Alok Sehgal

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor expressed his deep sorrow on social media after learning about the unexpected death of his dear friend Alok Sehgal. Unable to attend the rites due to work commitments, Kapoor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, highlighting the impact of the loss on him and Sehgal's family.

Annu Kapoor Mourns Loss of Close Friend Alok Sehgal
Annu Kapoor (Photo/instagram/@dr.annukapoor). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was visibly heartbroken after the sudden passing of his close friend, Alok Sehgal. On Thursday, Kapoor took to Instagram, sharing a video where he struggled to contain his tears, recounting the grim news that left him deeply distressed.

"I am shattered, my heart is filled with grief," Kapoor lamented in the video. He explained how the tragic news reached him on Thursday, November 28, as he remained in Hyderabad for a scheduled performance. Despite facing the audience that day, he mourned the loss of his friend, affectionately known as Raju Ji, whose final rites he could not attend.

The actor's emotional note accompanying the video sought solace for Sehgal's family, greatly impacted by this irreplaceable loss. Currently, Annu Kapoor stars in 'The Signature,' alongside other notable actors, while being renowned for his extensive filmography and contributions to Indian television and radio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

