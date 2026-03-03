Tragic Discovery in Balaramapuram: Teen Found Dead at Home

A 17-year-old girl was discovered dead in her residence near Balaramapuram on Tuesday, according to local police reports.

The family alerted authorities after finding the girl hanging inside her home, prompting officers to initiate an investigation. The Balaramapuram police have already registered a case regarding the incident.

As of now, the reason for the death remains unclear. Statements are being collected from the girl's relatives and friends to provide further insight into the situation. The exact cause of death will be confirmed once the post-mortem examination report is received.

(With inputs from agencies.)