Star-Studded Finale: IFFI 2024 Celebrates Cinema Giants

During the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, acclaimed filmmaker Ramesh Sippy shared his experiences and highlighted the annual event's unique charm. Sippy, known for his iconic films like 'Sholay' and 'Shakti', expressed enthusiasm about the festival's capacity to unite cinema enthusiasts from across the globe.

Sippy's wife, actress Kiran Joneja, reminisced about the remarkable experience of viewing Dadasaheb Phalke's first film, a 105-year-old restored classic. She marveled at Phalke's pioneering use of visual effects, demonstrating an advanced understanding of film technology for his era.

The IFFI 2024 closing ceremony was attended by an array of film and political figures, including actress and politician Jaya Prada and the actor Pratik Gandhi. Prada expressed her pride in participating in the prestigious event, which showcased over 180 films from 81 countries, marking multiple premieres and celebrating legendary cinema figures like Raj Kapoor.

