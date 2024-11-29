Left Menu

Louisiana Stars Shine in Super Bowl Pregame Lineup

The Super Bowl pregame in New Orleans will feature performances from Louisiana talents Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, and Lauren Daigle. The event celebrates New Orleans' rich musical legacy, with additional performances by Ledisi and American sign language interpretations. The halftime show will feature Kendrick Lamar, co-produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:37 IST
Louisiana Stars Shine in Super Bowl Pregame Lineup
  • Country:
  • United States

The Super Bowl pregame festivities will spotlight Louisiana's vibrant musical culture as multi-talented musician Jon Batiste takes the stage to deliver the national anthem. He will be joined by Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle, who are set to perform "America the Beautiful."

This musical extravaganza will occur on February 9 at the iconic Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, preceding the NFL's championship clash and halftime entertainment headlined by rapper Kendrick Lamar. The NFL expressed its honor in collaborating with this year's pregame lineup to honor New Orleans and Louisiana's musical heritage, as noted by Seth Dudowsky, the league's head of music.

Additionally, Grammy-winning artist Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing", broadcasted live on Fox. In a nod to inclusivity, the anthem and "America the Beautiful" will be interpreted in American sign language by actor Stephanie Nogueras. The event will witness the collaboration of Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Emmy-awarded Jesse Collins in producing the halftime show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024