Louisiana Stars Shine in Super Bowl Pregame Lineup

The Super Bowl pregame festivities will spotlight Louisiana's vibrant musical culture as multi-talented musician Jon Batiste takes the stage to deliver the national anthem. He will be joined by Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle, who are set to perform "America the Beautiful."

This musical extravaganza will occur on February 9 at the iconic Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, preceding the NFL's championship clash and halftime entertainment headlined by rapper Kendrick Lamar. The NFL expressed its honor in collaborating with this year's pregame lineup to honor New Orleans and Louisiana's musical heritage, as noted by Seth Dudowsky, the league's head of music.

Additionally, Grammy-winning artist Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing", broadcasted live on Fox. In a nod to inclusivity, the anthem and "America the Beautiful" will be interpreted in American sign language by actor Stephanie Nogueras. The event will witness the collaboration of Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Emmy-awarded Jesse Collins in producing the halftime show.

