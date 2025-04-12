Earthquake Shakes Jammu and Kashmir: No Damage Reported
An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude originating in Pakistan struck Jammu and Kashmir at around 1 pm. Although tremors were felt across the Valley, officials confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Residents in Jammu and Kashmir experienced tremors on Saturday when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck at around 1 pm. The quake's epicentre was located in Pakistan.
Officials have stated that despite the moderate intensity, there have been no indications of loss of life or damage to property in the affected areas.
The seismic event was recorded at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to an official spokesperson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Pakistan
- epicentre
- tremors
- magnitude
- no damage
- officials
- Valley
- seismic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earthquake Shakes Bangkok: High-Rise Collapses Amid 7.7 Magnitude Tremor
Tremors in Kolkata and Imphal: Ripple Effects of Bangkok Earthquake
Mild Tremors Jolt Kolkata and Imphal After Bangkok Quake
Myanmar Shaken by 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake
Bangkok's High-Rise Tragedy: 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Thailand