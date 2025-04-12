Earthquake Shakes Jammu and Kashmir: No Damage Reported

Residents in Jammu and Kashmir experienced tremors on Saturday when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck at around 1 pm. The quake's epicentre was located in Pakistan.

Officials have stated that despite the moderate intensity, there have been no indications of loss of life or damage to property in the affected areas.

The seismic event was recorded at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to an official spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)