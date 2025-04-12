Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Jammu and Kashmir: No Damage Reported

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude originating in Pakistan struck Jammu and Kashmir at around 1 pm. Although tremors were felt across the Valley, officials confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents in Jammu and Kashmir experienced tremors on Saturday when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck at around 1 pm. The quake's epicentre was located in Pakistan.

Officials have stated that despite the moderate intensity, there have been no indications of loss of life or damage to property in the affected areas.

The seismic event was recorded at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to an official spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

