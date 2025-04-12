Tensions Rise Over Animal Flesh Found at Jama Masjid
Animal flesh discovered at Jama Masjid in Mantola led to a protest by 60 people, who demanded strict action against Nazruddin, the alleged perpetrator. Police registered cases against both the accused and protestors amid heightened security. The incident invoked a strong public response and further investigation.
A protest erupted outside Jama Masjid after animal flesh was reportedly found on its premises, causing significant unrest in Mantola. Around 60 individuals have been charged in connection with the protest, which occurred after Friday prayers, demanding action against the man responsible for the act.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar, the primary suspect, Nazruddin, was identified via CCTV footage and later apprehended. Authorities have also lodged a complaint against those involved in the protest. Security was heightened with over 100 personnel deployed to stabilize the area.
The scooty used in the offense was traced back to a local meat shop, leading to Nazruddin's arrest. Further investigations are underway to determine if others were involved, with possible charges under the National Security Act. Police have urged residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumors.
