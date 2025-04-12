Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Animal Flesh Found at Jama Masjid

Animal flesh discovered at Jama Masjid in Mantola led to a protest by 60 people, who demanded strict action against Nazruddin, the alleged perpetrator. Police registered cases against both the accused and protestors amid heightened security. The incident invoked a strong public response and further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:02 IST
Tensions Rise Over Animal Flesh Found at Jama Masjid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest erupted outside Jama Masjid after animal flesh was reportedly found on its premises, causing significant unrest in Mantola. Around 60 individuals have been charged in connection with the protest, which occurred after Friday prayers, demanding action against the man responsible for the act.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar, the primary suspect, Nazruddin, was identified via CCTV footage and later apprehended. Authorities have also lodged a complaint against those involved in the protest. Security was heightened with over 100 personnel deployed to stabilize the area.

The scooty used in the offense was traced back to a local meat shop, leading to Nazruddin's arrest. Further investigations are underway to determine if others were involved, with possible charges under the National Security Act. Police have urged residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025