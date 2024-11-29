Left Menu

Pushpa 2: The Rule - A Wildfire Cinematic Experience

'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' starring Allu Arjun, receives a U/A certificate from the CBFC and premieres on December 5. The sequel continues Pushpa Raj's story with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film's trailer launched in Patna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:22 IST
Pushpa 2: The Rule - A Wildfire Cinematic Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' has secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, the movie's production team announced recently. The sequel will continue the saga of Pushpa Raj, a laborer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, providing viewers with another thrilling experience.

With a release date set for December 5, the film aims to build on the success of its predecessor, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' which became a blockbuster in 2021. Mythri Movie Makers, the production company, shared the exciting news on Instagram, promising fans a 'wildfire big screen experience.'

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2' will see the return of fan-favorite characters played by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The trailer was unveiled to much fanfare at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on November 17. The film is a collaboration between Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music from T-Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024