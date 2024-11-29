Pushpa 2: The Rule - A Wildfire Cinematic Experience
'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' starring Allu Arjun, receives a U/A certificate from the CBFC and premieres on December 5. The sequel continues Pushpa Raj's story with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film's trailer launched in Patna.
Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' has secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, the movie's production team announced recently. The sequel will continue the saga of Pushpa Raj, a laborer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, providing viewers with another thrilling experience.
With a release date set for December 5, the film aims to build on the success of its predecessor, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' which became a blockbuster in 2021. Mythri Movie Makers, the production company, shared the exciting news on Instagram, promising fans a 'wildfire big screen experience.'
Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2' will see the return of fan-favorite characters played by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The trailer was unveiled to much fanfare at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on November 17. The film is a collaboration between Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music from T-Series.
