Pushpa 2: The Rule - A Wildfire Cinematic Experience

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' has secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, the movie's production team announced recently. The sequel will continue the saga of Pushpa Raj, a laborer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, providing viewers with another thrilling experience.

With a release date set for December 5, the film aims to build on the success of its predecessor, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' which became a blockbuster in 2021. Mythri Movie Makers, the production company, shared the exciting news on Instagram, promising fans a 'wildfire big screen experience.'

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2' will see the return of fan-favorite characters played by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The trailer was unveiled to much fanfare at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on November 17. The film is a collaboration between Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music from T-Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)