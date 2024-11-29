The Guthli Ad Fest 2024: Revolutionizing Advertising Education

The Guthli Ad Fest 2024, orchestrated by Dr. Prateesh Nair, transformed advertising education with innovative programming that took place at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. The three-day event celebrated advertising icons and offered a fresh platform for students to engage with industry stalwarts.

Celebrated legends Piyush Pandey and KV Sridhar inspired with insights into the advertising evolution, while masterclasses led by industry veterans explored the creative process, digital transformation, and the importance of storytelling. The event underscored the crucial need for academia to evolve alongside industry demands.

The festival concluded with an electrifying awards ceremony recognizing outstanding talent in various categories. Dr. Prateesh Nair emphasized the festival's impact, stating, "The Guthli Ad Fest has sown the seeds of change for aspiring creatives." It marked a novel approach to bridging the gap between academics and industry demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)