Left Menu

Border Brews: Starbucks Opens at South Korea's Edge

The new Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark offers visitors a unique experience: sipping coffee while overlooking a North Korean village. Located just a mile from the border, the café aims to turn the area into a tourist destination. Meanwhile, tensions rise as North Korea launches balloon attacks targeting South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:08 IST
Border Brews: Starbucks Opens at South Korea's Edge
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The newly opened Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in South Korea provides a unique vantage point for customers wishing to view a North Korean village while enjoying their coffee. The café, part of an initiative by the city of Gimpo, is positioned less than a mile from the North Korean border.

Visitors must pass through a military checkpoint to enter the observatory where the Starbucks is located, as it overlooks Songaksan mountain and adjacent North Korean areas. The opening drew about 40 attendees, including some tourists.

Gimpo and other border cities in South Korea are striving to convert their sites into tourist attractions amid rising tensions with North Korea. The North has threatened South Korea with potential nuclear attacks while engaging in psychological warfare through balloon launches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024