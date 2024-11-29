BABU88 Joins Forces with Lumbini Lions for NPL 2024

BABU88, a leading iGaming company, has partnered with the Lumbini Lions as the official sponsor for the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024. The league will be held from November 30 to December 21, 2024, at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The Nepal Premier League has grown into a prominent T20 cricket tournament, managed by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN). It showcases both international and domestic talent, drawing increased global attention after recent successes by Nepali teams in several international formats.

Benjamin Harris, spokesperson for BABU88, expressed pride in sponsoring the Lumbini Lions, citing the values of resilience and teamwork. Recognized for their competitive spirit, the Lumbini Lions boast players like Rohit Kumar Paudeles and Bibek Yadav. BABU88 aims to enhance the team's performance and connect with fans through strategic initiatives during the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)