Virat Kohli: Mastering T20 Cricket with Ego-Free Strategy

Virat Kohli, a luminary in modern cricket, underscores the importance of curbing ego and adhering to the demands of the match situation as the essence of his batting philosophy.

Recently, he became the first Indian to surpass 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli told JioHotstar that it was never about overshadowing others but understanding and adapting to the game's dynamics. He explained that if the conditions suited his rhythm, he would take charge, otherwise letting better-placed teammates lead.

In the IPL, Kohli is the top run-scorer, accumulating 8,168 runs with eight centuries. He noted that only from the 2011 season onwards, did he understand the format's demands, reaching a turning point in his career. This experience honed his skills, facing the IPL's unique challenges, which push players mentally.

