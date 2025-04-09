Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Shuchi Upadhyay's Cricket Triumph

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his congratulations to Shuchi Upadhyay for her selection in the Indian women's cricket team. Shuchi hails from Mandla, a district in the state, and her achievement has resonated with pride within the local community.

This selection marks Shuchi as a 'daughter of Madhya Pradesh,' as she prepares to represent India in an upcoming triangular series against cricket teams from Sri Lanka and South Africa. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Shuchi will bring glory to both her state and the nation.

The tournament is scheduled from April 27 to May 11, with India facing Sri Lanka in their opening match. Shuchi's inclusion in the team is seen as a testament to her skill and dedication to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)