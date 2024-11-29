Left Menu

Teeing Off Diplomacy: Indo-Japan Golf Tournament Strengthens Ties

The inaugural Indo-Japan Golf Tournament, aimed at enhancing diplomatic and cultural ties through sports, will feature diplomats and leaders from India and Japan. Organized by Connect India Japan, the event includes prominent figures and serves as a platform for collaboration and networking between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:52 IST
Teeing Off Diplomacy: Indo-Japan Golf Tournament Strengthens Ties
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Indo-Japan Golf Tournament, a landmark event aimed at bolstering diplomatic and cultural bonds between India and Japan, is set to tee off at the ITC Classic Golf Resort this Saturday.

Organized by Connect India Japan, the tournament will unite a prestigious lineup of diplomats, business luminaries, and cultural emissaries from the two nations. Prominent attendees include Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, along with Harinder S. Sikka, a senior executive at Piramal Enterprises and acclaimed author.

This unique sporting event not only highlights the unifying power of sports but also offers a significant platform for networking and collaboration, potentially impacting business and cultural exchanges between India and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024